Six arrested for trying to extort money from real estate developer, threatening `ED action'

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Six persons have been arrested here for trying to extort Rs 164 crore from a real estate developer and threatening to initiate Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against him or even kill him if he did not cough up money, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The main accused in the case is also a builder who was once the complainant's partner in a real estate project, said a Mumbai crime branch official.

As per the complainant, he and the accused builder were jointly redeveloping an old housing society building in Bandra area. But as the accused's work was not satisfactory, the society gave development rights for the entire premises to the complainant.

The complainant subsequently paid off all the dues of the accused, the official said.

Advertisment

Earlier this month, the complainant learnt that the accused was going to file a complaint against him with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police and ED.

To sort out the matter, he met his former partner at a cafe, where the accused allegedly demanded Rs 164 crore. He also allegedly threatened to set the ED in action against the complainant and even have him killed, the FIR said.

A case under IPC section 386 (extortion by putting person in fear of death) was registered at Bandra Police Station and crime branch is conducting further probe. PTI DC KRK