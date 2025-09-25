Six arrested in Amritsar with 4 kg heroin, 2 pistols: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a narcotics and arms supply racket with the arrest of six individuals from Amritsar and recovered 4.03 kg of heroin and two pistols from their possession.

"In an intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a major narcotics and arms network. Apprehends six operatives involved in cross-border heroin and weapons supply and recovers 4.03 kg heroin and 2 pistols (1 Glock 9mm, 1 .30 bore)," DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler identified as Shah through social media.

"The accused were receiving heroin and weapons consignments in Khemkaran and Ferozepur sector, pushed in by Pakistani smugglers through drones for supply in the Amritsar area," the DGP said.

A case has been registered at the Gate Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

Further probe is underway to expose the racket's full nexus, police said. PTI CHS SMV ARI