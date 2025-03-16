Six arrested in connection with two murder cases in Bhubaneswar on Holi

Bhubaneswar, Mar 16 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Sunday arrested six persons, including a juvenile, for their alleged involvement in two separate murder cases during Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar on the previous day.

The police have arrested the accused persons in the murder cases that took place in Sahidnagar and Mancheswar police station areas.

While briefing reporters, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said there were no major reasons or past enmity in the two murder cases.

The incidents took place after altercations during Holi celebrations, he said.

Four persons were arrested in the Mancheswar murder case.

During Holi celebrations, an exchange of words took place between accused Tanmay Behera and victim Ayushman Pati (30) which led to a heated argument culminating in Behera stabbing Pati near Mancheswar industrial estate, he said.

Pati was later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"Behera was nabbed from Pipili area. Prior to his apprehension, he consumed 'dimiri phal' (a poison fruit) for fear of arrest. He was taken to Mangalpur CHC where he was treated. After his discharge, he was arrested," the DCP said.

Three others, identified as Padmanav Behera (35), Prashant Behera (40) and Samir Kumar Swain (25), were also arrested for helping Tanmay Behera evade arrest, he said.

In another incident, a scuffle broke out between two groups during Holi celebrations in Shantipalli Basti in Sahid Nagar police station area, another officer said.

A drunken brawl took place in which one Bana Guni (20) stabbed Gopi Guni (25), he said.

Bana and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in the case while another accused remains at large, he said.

Apart from the two above murders, four other murder cases took place on Saturday. The cases were reported from Ganjam, Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Angul districts, police said.

Opposition BJD and Congress, meanwhile, slammed the BJP government alleging collapse in law and order.

Senior BJD legislator Arun Kumar Sahoo alleged that the BJP regime has failed to maintain law and order despite having promised to ensure public safety during the festival of colours.

"The government is in deep slumber. As the government is weak, the criminals are gaining strength to commit more crimes like murder," Sahoo alleged.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam said, "When the senior police officers were busy in Holi celebrations, the anti-social elements committed heinous crimes like murder in broad daylight." The BJP government has failed to maintain law and order in the state due to which, the number of criminal cases have increased in the last nine months, he alleged.

On the other hand, BJP leader and state minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra pointed an accusing finger at the previous BJD government.

Citing an acute crunch of manpower in the police force, he said that the problems that prevailed during the previous government continue to be a major burden at present.

"We are trying to clear the burden," he said. PTI BBM BBM ACD