Six arrested in Delhi for stealing luxury cars; vehicles worth over Rs 1 crore recovered

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested six men involved in stealing vehicles, including luxury cars, and selling them with fake number plates in smaller towns and remote areas where verification processes were weak, an official said on Saturday.

Police recovered four stolen cars worth more than Rs 1 crore and seized master keys, fake number plates, forged registration certificates and tools used in modifying stolen vehicles, he said.

Police intercepted a black SUV on August 27 near Hindon Canal Road. "Its driver, identified as Kazim Husain (25), a resident of Jamia Nagar, failed to produce documents, and on verification it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from Preet Vihar," a senior police officer said.

Kazim, allegedly a repeat offender previously jailed in several theft cases, disclosed that he and his associates were part of a well-organised racket operating across Delhi, Meerut, Aligarh and northeastern states.

He allegedly revealed that stolen vehicles were transported by "carriers" and sold to "receivers" after affixing fake number plates, he said.

At his directions, two carriers -- Khusnwaj (30) and Taj Mohammad (29) -- were arrested from Delhi and Ghaziabad, while another associate, Abuzar alias Sonu (27), was caught with a stolen SUV in Bihar following inputs shared with local police.

Two receivers, Amir Malik (28) and Asif Khan (45), were arrested in Aligarh with another stolen SUV, police said.

The officer added that the gang targeted high-end vehicles with high resale value in smaller towns and remote areas, where verification processes were weak.

They admitted they used the proceeds of their sale to maintain influence within criminal networks.

In total, four stolen SUVs have been recovered. Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to organised crime has been added in the case and efforts are on to trace other members of the racket, he said.