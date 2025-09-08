Six arrested in Ranchi murder case

Ranchi, Sep 7 (PTI) Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man on the outskirts of Ranchi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a house in Jharkhratand, within Ratu police station limits, on Sunday evening.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Gope, Bablu Gope, Jagmohan Kumar, Imroj Ansari, Shrichand Prajapati, and Vijay Mahto, police said.

SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar told PTI, "Kunal was the main conspirator. Prajapati and Mahto opened fire targeting Balma, but mistakenly shot Ravi, hitting him with four bullets. There was an old enmity between Kunal and Balma." While Ravi (45) died on the spot, the intended target, Balma, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, Pushkar said.

He added, "Three pistols were recovered from the suspects. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections." PTI RPS RPS MNB