Six arrested in Rs 10 Lakh heist in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested six men for allegedly robbing Rs 10 lakh in the Rohini area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jatin Tiwari alias Langda (22), Yogender Singh alias Raja (21), Arslan Pathan (19), Prince alias Lallu (18), Kapil Patel (25), and Piyush Singh Adhikari (22), they said.

"The heist occurred on May 21, when Kuldeep Kumar, an employee at a CA firm, was returning to the office after collecting Rs 10 lakh in cash from a trading company in Avantika Market," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

As he reached Maharaja Agrasen Marg near Sector 3, two men on a motorcycle intercepted him, snatched his bag containing the money and fled. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the South Rohini police station.

During the investigation, police scanned CCTV footage along the route taken by the victim. The footage revealed that, apart from the two assailants on the primary bike, a second motorcycle carrying three more suspects was tailing the complainant, the officer added.

The motorcycle used in the robbery was found registered to a resident of Rithala village. The two primary assailants were identified as Jatin Tiwari and Rahul from Rithala. Rahul was driving the bike and Jatin snatched the bag.

"On May 22, Jatin Tiwari was arrested and revealed that the cash-filled bag was handed over to his associate Prince, who was riding pillion with two others, Arslan Pathan and Kapil Patel," he said.

He also disclosed that the tip-off about the cash was provided by Yogender, a former employee of the same CA firm, who had knowledge of the firm's financial movements, the DCP said.

Based on Jatin's interrogation, Yogender Singh was arrested the next day, followed by the arrests of Arslan, Prince, Kapil, and Piyush in the subsequent days. Police said Rs 8.68 lakh of the stolen money has been recovered so far.

