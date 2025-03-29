Six arrested in Rs 25 lakh robbery case in Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has solved a robbery case and arrested six people in connection with looting of Rs 25 lakh from a company in Dwarka here, an official said on Saturday.

Three of the arrested were employees of the firm, they said.

The accused have been identified as Pramod Kumar Kamat (36), Chhote Lal (25), Subhash (23), Suraj Kumar (28), Ravinder Kumar (25) and Gauri Shankar (23).

Police said all the six accused have no previous criminal records and they allegedly planned and executed the crime to pay off debts and fund a lavish lifestyle, he said.

According to police, Dwarka South police station registered a case on March 23, after receiving a complaint regarding a robbery of Rs 25 lakh at knifepoint.

A senior police officer said, "The complainant, Aman Chauhan, revealed that he had been carrying a bag containing the money, when two unidentified men attacked him from behind. They snatched the bag and fled in a car with yellow number plate of Haryana." He said preliminary inquiry revealed that Ankit Singh, a manager at Gran Spirits Pvt Ltd in Gurgaon, had directed worker Pramod Kumar Kamat to collect a bag purportedly containing Rs 15 lakh from Dwarka Sector 10 metro station and hand it over to Chauhan at Sector 8. The bag originally contained Rs 25 lakh, it was revealed later.

After receiving the money from Kamat, Chauhan approached his car, when two men attacked him and fled with the money.

During the investigation, the police officer said, Kamat's activities appeared suspicious. Upon sustained interrogation, he admitted to the crime.

According to the officer, Kamat, who had been struggling with heavy debts, hatched the plan a month ago with his colleagues Subhash and Chhote Lal. They roped in three others -- Suraj, Ravinder and Gauri Shankar -- residents of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and working at Loha Mandi in Delhi's Naraina.

On March 22, after Kamat received the cash bag, he informed his accomplices about his whereabouts. They subsequently executed the robbery and fled in Ravinder's car.

The officer said all the six persons were arrested and police recovered Rs 24.5 lakh cash, the car and the knife used in the crime from them. PTI SSJ RUK RUK