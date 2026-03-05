Six arrested in two drug peddling cases in Mangaluru; MDMA, ganja seized

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 5 (PTI) Six persons were arrested in two separate cases for allegedly selling narcotic substances to college students and young women in the city, police said on Thursday.

In the first case, police raided a room at a lodge on Badria Road under Mangaluru South police station limits and arrested four accused who were allegedly selling drugs from the premises, they said.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Syed Afridi (26), Maksood Saag (23), Ahmed Ali Arshan (22) and Felix P Joseph (20), police said.

Police seized 53.87 grams of MDMA, 103.20 grams of hydro weed ganja and a car from them.

According to police, in another case registered at Mangaluru North police station, two persons -- Edal Roch (33) and Aaron Vishal Lasrado (18) -- were arrested near Bunder while allegedly selling ganja and hydro weed.

Police recovered 60 grams of hydro weed, 1 kg 155 grams of ganja and a car from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mumbai-based man identified as Sandeep Shetty, who works as a manager at a hotel in Dubai, allegedly arranged for hydro weed to be transported by air to Bengaluru, a senior police officer said.

From the airport, a man identified as Edal Roch allegedly transported the contraband to locations specified by Shetty.

The drugs were later supplied through Saag to Afridi and Arshan, who allegedly brought them to Mangaluru in their vehicle and sold them to youths, police said.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and further investigation is underway, police added.