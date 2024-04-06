Six arrested under NDPS Act in HP's Shimla

Shimla, Apr 6, (PTI) Six people were arrested here on Saturday in connection with the interstate drug trade, police said.

The arrests were made after investigations of the backward and forward linkages following the arrest of accused Prikshit Dhani, a resident of Kotkhai on February 14, after recovery of 12 grams of Chitta (heroin) from his possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as Aditya Chauhan (25), Paras Justa (27), Abhay Chauhan (26), Vishva Raj Singh (32), Ashutosh Sanolta (24) -- all residents of Kotkhai in Shimla district -- and supplier Sahil Kumar (26), a resident of Chandigarh, police said.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the report and said further investigation is on into the matter.

Gandhi said that a case under Section 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

"The accused were involved in a wide drug racket in Kotkhai, " he added. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS