Six Bangladesh nationals held in TN’s Tiruppur

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 26 (PTI) Six Bangladeshi youths, who allegedly entered the country illegally, were arrested when they were about to board a bus to Palladam, police said on Thursday.

The police team comprising personnel from the Rapid Action Force on suspicion stopped the youths and sought their documents including Aadhaar, which they failed to produce.

The police team learnt that the six had come from Bangladesh a fortnight ago and were turned away from a knitwear company at Mudhalipalayam.

They were about to board a bus to Palladam from here in order to seek employment at another knitwear unit. However, they were arrested, the police official said.

The arrested have been identified as Thanvir (39), Rashib Gavun (43), Mohammed Aslam (40), Mohammed Al Islam (37), Mohammed Rahul Amin (30) and Shamun Sheik (38), all belonging to Narayanganj in Bangladesh, police said.

During the verification drive, the Tiruppur South police and RAF confirmed their nationality. Further investigation is on. PTI JSP KH