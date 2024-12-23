Six Bangladeshi infiltrators held in Assam, pushed back: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Six Bangladeshis have been apprehended by the Assam Police for entering the Indian territory illegally and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. He, however, did not mention the sector of the India-Bangladesh border, where they were held.

''No place for illegal infiltration in Assam, carrying out their strict monitoring against infiltration attempts, @assampolice apprehended 6 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them across the border," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

The apprehended Bangladeshis have been identified as Mustafizur Rahman, Kabbo Cruze, Md. Lelin Mia, Sirazul Islam, Saiful Islam and Muktar Hussain.

More than 170 people have so far been apprehended in Assam for illegally entering India and pushed back to Bangladesh since the turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country in August.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1885 km-long Indian-Bangladesh border in the northeast region since the disturbances began in the neighbouring country.

The Assam Police are also maintaining a high alert along the the international border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had earlier said.