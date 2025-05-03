Six Bangladeshi nationals detained for illegal stay in Ajmer

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Six Bangladesh nationals were detained for allegedly living illegally after police rounded up over 2,000 suspects in Ajmer to verify their documents, police said on Saturday.

Police carried out a drive against illegal Bangaldeshi immigrants on Friday in line with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's directions. Sharma, in a meeting earlier on Wednesday, directed police to deport Bangladeshi nationals who are illegally residing in the state.

Police said the documents of 2,151 suspects were checked under Friday's campaign. Of them, six were detained. "They were living in Ajmer illegally," the police said.

Under the special campaign against illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshi citizens and other suspicious people, special police teams were formed in all the police circle areas, SP Vandita Rana said.

Intensive search operations were conducted in the district's hotels, dharamshalas, railway stations, bus stands, brick kilns, factories, slums, dargah area, Taragarh hill and other areas, the SP said.

During the investigation, four Bangladeshi nationals in dargah area and two from Sarwad were detained for illegal stay, the officer said. PTI SDA SKY SKY SKY