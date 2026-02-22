Six Bangladeshi nationals held in TN's Tiruppur district in terror conspiracy case

Tiruppur, (Tamil Nadu), Feb 22 (PTI) Six Bangladesh naitonals were caught by the Delhi Police in this district for allegedly being part of a terror conspiracy at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist organisations, multiple sources said on Sunday.

A police official confirmed that six of them were taken into custody by the Delhi police on Saturday (February 21).

"All six of them have been taken by the Delhi Police team. They (Delhi Police) came and nabbed the six persons. We just provided the custody of the suspects for a night. They (Delhi Police team and the suspects) have already left for the national capital," a senior police official told PTI.

Responding to a query, highly placed government sources said, "It is alreadly in the news that six of them are from Bangladesh. Police might have received specific inputs and they would have acted accordingly." "... We have to keep a watch. Factory workers particularly those who hail from other places (migrant workers) are supposed to get registered on the government's labour portal before getting employed in a company (based out of Tiruppur)," a senior government official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He added that Tiruppur has the highest number of migrant workers, with 2.2 lakh enrolled in the portal.

Asked whether the government would intensify monitoring of migrant workers following the Sunday's development, he replied in the affirmative. "Employers should verify their (workers) identity. We already doing it (verification). It will continue".

The government regularly holds meeting with the Assistant Commissioner of Labour, and Director of Industries Safety on such issues, the official added.