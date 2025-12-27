Six Bangladeshi women arrested in Nashik for illegal stay; local man held for helping them

Nashik, Dec 27 (PTI) Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in Nashik city of Maharashtra for staying illegally in India, officials said on Saturday.

These women were held from Kavthekarwadi near the famous Pandavleni caves on Friday, they said, adding that a local man who helped them for the illegal stay in India was also arrested.

Acting on a tip-off that some Bangladesh women are living in Kavthekarwadi, Pandavleni area illegally, the police laid a trap and took in custody these six women aged between 25 and 41 years, they added.

The police found Bangladeshi national ID cards in the mobile phones of these women and also fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Two persons, identified as Bobby and Lucky alias Liyaqat Hameed Qureshi, both residents of Nashik helped these women to live in Nashik, of whom the latter was arrested.

A case has been registered against them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Passport Act and Foreigners Act with the Indiranagar police station, they said. PTI COR NP