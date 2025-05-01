Six Bangladeshi women held for illegal stay

Thane, May 1 (PTI) Police have arrested six Bangladeshi women from two locations in Maharashtra's Thane district for staying in India illegally, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made following raids conducted in Kalyan and Bhiwandi on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Thane city police said.

Acting on specific information, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the police conducted a raid at Ganesh Nagar in Kalyan east on April 30, he said.

During the operation, four Bangladeshi women were apprehended, he said, adding that they were identified as Sangeetajebi Pintu Yasho (32), Munni Ashif Sheikh (34), Sharnili Asaburrehman Ahmed (26) and Riya Halim Sheikh (20), all working as bar girls or bar dancers.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day, the crime branch of the city police raided Hanuman Tekdi in Bhiwandi.

"The team apprehended two Bangladeshi women, identified as Sahidakhatun Lipan Khan (40) and Jirina Rafique Sheikh (50). The police seized a number of mobile phones from the two women sex workers. They failed to show any valid document that could prove that they were Indian citizens," the spokesman said.

They were booked under the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said. PTI COR NP