Six barrels of fuel being transported illegally seized in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 05 (PTI) Police on Monday seized six barrels of fuel allegedly being transported illegally in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

"The fuel was seized at Litter in Pulwama after it was established that the consignment was being transported illegally. Given the highly hazardous nature of the material and the serious risk it posed to public safety, the police seized the vehicle along with the barrels," the police spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections has been registered at Litter police station, and investigation has been taken up.

"Efforts are underway to trace the source of the fuel, its intended destination, and to identify the involvement of other persons, if any," he added.