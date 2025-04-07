Six bills notified after Karnataka Guv’s assent

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Six bills were notified in the Karnataka gazette on Monday after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave his assent.

The bills, which finally became law after the Governor’s nod are The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Animal Feed (Regulation of Manufacture and Quality Control) Act, Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act and Dr H Narasimhaiah Science, Educational, Cultural and Tourism Development Authority Act.

The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Act aims to safeguard the government land and ensure accountability among revenue officials.

It also seeks to introduce a more accurate method for measuring distance while filing cases against encroachment of government lands.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to give more clarity regarding regularisation of unauthorised cultivation committee constituted in Assembly constituencies, and to introduce a more accurate way of measuring distance while granting land, defining government kharab (waste) land, and using and disposing such land, naming and renaming of revenue areas.

The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Act seeks to amend the Act of 1957 to allow digital e-stamping within the ambit of duly stamped documents.