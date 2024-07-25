Six Bills passed in Karnataka Assembly without discussion amidst din

Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) Six Bills were passed by Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday without any discussion amidst din, with opposition BJP and JD(S) protesting from the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

Among them were Karnataka Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes (Reservation of Appointments etc.,) (Amendment Bill), 2024, which provides for reservation so as to create various employment opportunities to the SC,ST and other Backward Classes in the process of appointment on contract basis in Government departments, Boards, Corporations and Universities, among others.

Piloting the bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said it is aimed at providing "social justice" in outsourcing and to provide Constitutional rights to everyone.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill 2024 was also passed. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said it provides legal status to Revenue Commissioner and Revenue Commissionerate, which was not there in the original act.

Also passed was Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment Bill), 2024, which provides for making company or firm or Limited Liability Partnership concern (LLP) or a partnership firm, interested societies or cooperative societies, trusts or Non-Governmental Organisations or interested individuals eligible to be empanelled as ‘Smaraka Mitras’ and is aimed at protecting the monuments.

Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to make a provision to provide two acres of land for the purpose of development of Upper Terminal Point (UTP) under Nandi Hills Ropeway project on public private partnership model for a period of 30 years, was also passed.

Other Bills that were passed are: Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill 2024, and Karnataka Medical Registration and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill 2024. PTI KSU RS RS