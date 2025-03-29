Six bills passed on the last day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha budget session

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Six bills were passed on the last day of the three-week-long Haryana Assembly's budget session, including hiking the advance extended to the legislators for house construction and car purchase.

The bills passed included the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Facilities to Members) Amendment Bill, 2025, the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Amendment Bill, 2025 and the Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Bill, 2025.

Under section 3 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Facilities to Members) Act, 1979, every member of the Haryana Legislative, Assembly is entitled to a house building and motor car repayable advance of up to Rs 80 lakh, which the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat may disburse to the member.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda said in the Assembly that this limit has been increased from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

As per the Bill, during the recent past, various members had individually and collectively approached the Assembly Speaker, stating that the existing entitlement of Rs 80 lakh is insufficient for constructing a house and purchasing a motor car, keeping in mind the present inflation scenario.

"Every member has different requirements or preferences for the house and vehicle, hence they require different amounts as 'repayable advances' for this purpose. Therefore, an adequate increased amount of the joint total of the prevalent amount for both the advances may be earmarked for flexible granting of any or both the advances".

The Assembly also passed the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Amendment Bill, 2025, which makes provisions for extending medical facilities to recipients of the family pension.

As per the bill, Under section 3 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Act, 1986, every member of the Assembly is entitled to such medical facilities for himself and for such members of his family.

At present, the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Act, 1986, does not contain any provision for providing such medical facilities to the recipient of the family pension.

After the death of a spouse, his/her medical facilities ceased as per the present provisions in the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Act, 1986.

With advancing age, health issues become more prevalent, along with increasing family responsibilities.

Keeping in mind the age factor and associated family responsibilities, it is essential to make provisions for extending medical facilities to recipients of the family pension.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Bill, 2025, seeks to provide for the registration and regulation of horticulture nurseries in the State, ensuring that the owner of a horticulture nursery registers it in accordance with the standards prescribed in the Act and the rules made thereunder.

The owner can register a horticulture nursery for whole horticulture plants of any of the categories of fruits, vegetables, spices, condiments, flowers, ornamental, medicinal, and aromatic crops.