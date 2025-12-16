Six BJP activists arrested for assaulting local LDF leader in Kerala''s Alappuzha

Alappuzha(Kerala), Dec 16 (PTI) Six BJP activists have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a local LDF leader in this coastal Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly occurred at around 9.15 pm on Sunday when the local CPI(M) leader Ramjith and his friend Renith went to the Neelamperoor panchayat, where the BJP has won in the recent local body polls.

According to the complaint of Ramjith and his friend Renith, the six BJP activists restrained them, verbally abused them, beat up Ramjith and then hit him on the head with a stick, police said.

The attack was carried out because they went to the panchayat area, the complainants claimed. Police said they have arrested the six accused.

The Ramjith is presently undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College, police said.

The six arrested persons were booked under sections 189(unlawful assembly), 191(rioting), 296(obscene acts and songs), 126(wrongful restraint), 115(causing hurt), 118(causing grievous hurt with weapons), 351(criminal intimidation) and 109(attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. PTI HMP ADB