Six bodies recovered so far from site of Arunachal accident, many still missing

Itanagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Six bodies were retrieved on Friday from the deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, where a mini-truck on which 22 people from Assam were travelling fell, police said.

The operation was initiated by a joint team of the NDRF and Army at the first light of day, Anjaw SP Anurag Dwivedi informed.

"The retrieval process was extremely difficult because of the treacherous terrain. The gorge is very deep," he said.

Eighteen bodies have been spotted at the site, and the search for the remaining three missing would continue after the retrieval of these bodies, he said.

The operation to retrieve the rest of the bodies will resume on Saturday morning, he added.

All those travelling in the vehicle were labourers from Assam's Tezpur district. The accident happened on the evening of December 8, around 40 km from Hayuliang towards Chaglagam.

On the evening of December 10, one survivor managed to climb out of the gorge and reach a nearby Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) labour camp. The officer commanding the BRTF subsequently alerted the district authorities, officials said.

State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu said that, considering the extremely treacherous terrain and unreliable weather, a rescue attempt on the night of December 10 was deemed unsafe.

He said the next day, the Army, BRTF, local police, and district administration launched a full-scale operation to retrieve the bodies.

Salu said the identities of 18 bodies have been established so far.

He said the mini-truck was privately owned, and the labourers were being transported by a private contractor.

"The private contractor has been taken to the police station for questioning," he said.

Mourning the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the Army, BRO, the NDRF, and the local administration for their swift response to the crisis in such a challenging terrain. PTI UPL UPL SOM