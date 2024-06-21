Six booked for cheating Mira Road trader of Rs 25 lakh

Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) Six persons were booked for allegedly cheating a trader of Rs 25 lakh in Mira Road in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The six accused, between June last year and June 2024, lured him into partnering in a flour mill business and cheated him after he invested Rs 24.98 lakh, the Mira Road police station official said.

He identified the accused as Riku alias Avinash Phatak, Sishodia alias Manish Thakur, Ashraf Chowdhari, Jamal Ansari, Ashish Mishra and Jagarti Manish Choudhari.

They have been charged under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating) 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), the official added. PTI COR MVG BNM