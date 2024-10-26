Six booked for duping businessman of Rs 15 lakh on promise of providing loan

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating a 45-year-old businessman from Vashi in Navi Mumbai of Rs 15 lakh on the promise of providing a loan of Rs 5 crore to him, an official said on Saturday.

The accused approached the victim in August 2022 and made him believe that they were representatives of a finance company and would arrange a loan of Rs 5 crore for him. After he was convinced, they asked him to pay Rs 15 lakh as processing fee. The victim paid the amount, he said.

The accused told him that the loan would be disbursed within 20 days, but he never got it, the police official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) against the six accused - Ajit Mhatre, Deepak Mali, Sonali Suryavanshi, Kishore Londe, Subhash Dongra, and Jayjeet Gupta, he added. PTI COR NP