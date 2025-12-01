Six booked for forcing woman to undress at gunpoint at pharma firm office in 2023

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Six persons have been booked for allegedly threatening a 51-year-old woman with a revolver and forcing her to undress at a pharmaceutical company's office in 2023 in Mahalaxmi area, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The FIR was registered at N M Joshi Marg police station on November 22 on the orders of Bombay High Court, the official said. They have been charged with sexual harassment and other offences.

The victim has also alleged that the accused persons clicked her semi nude photos, recorded videos and threatened to circulate them on social media, he said.

"The victim, who has a photo frame and gifting business, was allegedly assaulted to force her to give a false statement to police in a case involving one of the accused. Initially, she lodged a complaint at Pydhonie police station, which was later transferred to N M Joshi Marg police station," he said.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged against the victim at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) by the accused persons, the official said. PTI DC BNM