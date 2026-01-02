Six booked for forging tehsil seals to create fake birth and death certificates in Latur

Latur, Jan 2 (PTI) Six persons were booked for allegedly forging signatures and seals of the Ahmedpur tehsildar in Latur district to manipulate birth and death records, a senior police official said on Friday.

The accused made 311 fake birth and death certificates in this manner, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Raibole told PTI.

"Between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, the accused prepared forged signatures of the tehsildar along with counterfeit seals of the tehsil office. Using these, they issued fake orders for recording births and deaths, thereby deceiving government authorities," he said.

A case was registered against them at Ahmedpur police station on the complaint of nayab tehsildar Abhilash Jagtap, he said, adding efforts are on to arrest the six.

Tehsildar Ujjwala Pangarkar wasn't available for comments despite repeated attempts. PTI COR BNM