Six booked for gangraping woman in Bhiwandi

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) Six persons were booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly gangraping a 22-year-old woman, a police official said on Saturday.

She was raped in the early hours of Thursday in the thicket near a school in Nagaon and inside a pick up van in Fatimanagar, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

"The woman got a call from her brother that night claiming he was in distress. When she reached the place he asked her to come to, the accused beat up the victim, her brother and the autorickshaw driver who had ferried her," the official said.

"The accused raped her near a school in Nagaon and inside a pick up van in Fatimanagar. After she managed to escape from there, the woman approached Bhiwandi taluka police station, which registered a zero FIR on Friday and transferred it to us," he said.

The six have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rape, gangrape and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the official informed. PTI COR BNM