Six booked for illegal bull race in Kerala''s Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 23 (PTI) A case was registered against six people for allegedly organising an illegal bull race in Palakkad district early this month.

The case was registered against the organisers of the bull race held at Thonipadam near here on September 8, and the owners of the bulls allegedly used for the event.

The state police carried out a probe and registerd an FIR on Saturday based on the information provided by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the outfit said in statement here on Monday.

According to the FIR, the accused conducted the bull race unlawfully, overexerted the bulls by forcing them to race, and subjected them to abuse, endangering both the animals and the spectators.

The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, police said.

“The Supreme Court and the High Court of Kerala have made clear that bull races are illegal, and there’s no place in civilised society for whipping bulls and twisting and biting their tails, as is common at such events, to force them to run,” said PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Virendra Singh. PTI LGK ROH