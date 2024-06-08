Six booked for illegal cattle transportation in Thane district

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against six persons for allegedly transporting cattle illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police intercepted two tempos transporting buffaloes in cramped and inhumane conditions in Kalyan on Friday morning, an official from the MFC police station said.

The drivers of both tempos did not have permits to transport cattle and could not furnish necessary medical certificates for the animals, he said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, against six persons, including the drivers, owners of the vehicles and persons who had purchased the cattle, the official aid.

The accused are from Mumbai, Ahmednagar and Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU