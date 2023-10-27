Six booked for manhandling police personnel in Thane city

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) An offence has been registered against six persons for allegedly manhandling a team of police personnel and preventing officials of a state-run power company from installing an electricity meter in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a constable, the police on Thursday registered a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in the Bhayanderpada area, he said.

In compliance with a high court order on a writ petition, officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had gone to the locality with a team of police personnel to install an electricity meter on the premises of a charitable trust, the official said.

When they were about to install the meter, around 10 to 15 people assembled at the spot and started verbally abusing the officials and police, he said.

As the police team tried to stop them from intervening, the accused allegedly manhandled them and did not allow the MSEDCL officials to install the meter, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard so far. PTI COR ARU