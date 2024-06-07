Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) Six persons were booked for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media against a lawyer in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.
They were booked under Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955, Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and IPC sections 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence), 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 500 (Defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505(1)(b) (Statements conducing to public mischief), and 505(1)(c) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).
The posts were made in connection with the lawyer's comment on the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, the Panvel Town police station official said, adding no one has been arrested as yet in the case. PTI COR BNM
Six booked for 'objectionable' comment against lawyer in Navi Mumbai
