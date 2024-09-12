Six booked for obscenity at spa in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against six staffers, including three women, of a spa and massage centre for alleged obscenity, an official said on Thursday.

A team from their Anti-Human Trafficking Cell raided the spa on Tuesday and found that its employees were indulging offensively, said senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade.

The Sanpada police have booked the six employees under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 296 (obscene acts and songs) read with 3-5 (furtherance of common intention), he said. PTI COR NR