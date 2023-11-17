Six booked for posing as ACB officials, raiding bar in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) Six persons allegedly posed as officials of the anti-corruption bureau and raided a bar and restaurant in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

An offence has been registered against the alleged accused under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made so far, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai late on Wednesday night, he said.

As per the complaint lodged by a bar employee, the accused allegedly entered the bar posing as ACB officials around 9 pm. They carried fake ID cards and drove out customers from the establishment, the official said.

They allegedly assaulted and locked up women employees in the kitchen, and they threatened action against the hotel management, he said, adding that the bar incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, as customers were forced to leave without paying bills.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Nirale and Jyoti Panchal, both journalists, Sagar Nalawade, Harshala John, Divya Nair and Vaishali Patil, the official said. PTI COR ARU