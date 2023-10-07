Six booked in UP village for attacking revenue dept team on anti-stubble burning drive

Mathura (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against six people for allegedly attacking a team of revenue department that had gone to a village in his district on Saturday after a complaint about stubble burning, officials said.

The main accused has been arrested while the others are yet to be identified, they said.

According to district officials, the revenue department team had gone to the village in Chhata tehsil following information about stubble burning on Saturday.

Some villagers sprayed kerosene on the officials in an attempt to immolate them, according to the police complaint.

The local people also created a ruckus and prevented the team from doing its work, it said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged at the Kosikalan police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code. "The only named accused in the case, Brijkishore, a farmer, was arrested and sent to jail. Efforts are on to identify the other accused," said Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar Rana. PTI COR CDN CK