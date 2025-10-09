Six boys held after video shows them assaulting minor; forcing him to consume narcotic substance

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) Six boys have been apprehended after a video surfaced online allegedly showing them stripping another juvenile, assaulting him, and forcing him to consume a prohibited narcotic substance, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when personnel from the social media monitoring unit of Govindarajanagar police station were scanning online platforms on October 4 to identify and prevent activities that could disturb public order, they said.

The video was shown to the Station House Officer, who, after reviewing it, registered a case on his own, in connection with the incident. During further investigation, on October 5, the police team managed to trace the victim seen in the video, police officials said.

"Upon inquiry, he revealed that about five to six months ago, a few boys had locked him inside a room, forced him to smoke a cigarette containing a banned drug, and when he refused, they assaulted and abused him in filthy language. He further stated that the entire incident was recorded on video," a senior police officer said.

Continuing the investigation the same day, police traced and questioned the six juveniles involved in the assault, he said. "One among them confessed that the incident had occurred in a room located on the terrace of his house," the officer added.

Following the incident, all six juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to the Government Observation Home at Madiwala for care and protection, police said. Police have appealed to parents to keep a close watch on their children and inform the local police if they notice any such behaviour.

"Timely information can help ensure appropriate treatment for addicted individuals, prevent their involvement in criminal activities, and assist police in identifying and taking strict legal action against drug peddlers," police added. PTI AMP ADB