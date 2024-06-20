Six candidates file nominations for Jalandhar bypoll in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Six candidates, including BJP nominee, Sheetal Angural on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the by-election to the Jalandhar West reserve assembly segment in Punjab.
Besides Angural, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Sarabjit Singh, BSP nominee Bindar Kumar and Rashtriya Ekta Party candidate Iqbal Chand also filed their nominations, said District Election Officer-cum Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.
Apart from this, two nominations were filed by Independent candidates. So far, nine candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Jalandhar West assembly seat bypoll.
The by-election to the Jalandhar West reserve assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator.
Angural tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the BJP along with Rinku. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.
The bypoll to the assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.
The last date for filing nominations is June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26. PTI CHS RPA