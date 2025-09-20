Six cattle rescued, two held in Jharkhand's Simdega

Simdega, Sep 20 (PTI) Six cattle were rescued and two persons arrested for illegally transporting the animals in Jharkhand’s Simdega district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up checkpoints at several locations and rescued the cattle from a car near Gangutoli chowk, they said.

“We rescued six cattle from the vehicle. Two persons involved in transporting the cattle were also arrested,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Baiju Uraon said.

Police also seized 160 kg of ganja worth around Rs 80 lakh from another vehicle during the checking drive.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR RPS RBT