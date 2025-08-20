Six children drown in pit while swimming after school in Andhra Pradesh

Aspari (Andhra Pradesh): Six boys drowned when they went to swim in a pit filled with rain water here in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

According to police, a group of seven children studying in a local school went to the pit located about one km from their village.

“Six school boys drowned in the rainwater-filled gravel pit in Aspari mandal of Kurnool district today,” an official told PTI.

Out of seven children, six entered the water and drowned while one boy who remained outside raised an alarm, following which villagers rushed to the spot.

A sheperd then helped retrieve the bodies from the pit, the police said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the death of the six children.

Naidu assured the bereaved families that the government will provide necessary support and assistance.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the deaths.

Reddy urged the government to extend support and appealed to the authorities to take necessary precautions to prevent recurrence of such incidents.