Six children drown while bathing in Sone river in Bihar

Sasaram (Bihar), Oct 6 (PTI) Six children drowned while bathing in Sone river in Bihar's Rohtas district on Sunday, officials said.

One child was missing while another was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

"The incident took place in Tumba village when eight children were taking a bath in Sone river in the morning. According to villagers, the children slipped into deep waters," Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh told PTI.

"Police officials along with SDRF personnel launched a search operation. The SDRF personnel fished out six bodies and one child was still missing. One child was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital and he is out of danger," Singh added.

Search operation is underway to trace the missing child, she said.

"All children were in the age group of 10-12 years. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," the official added. PTI COR PKD ACD