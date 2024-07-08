Six children injured as school van hits bus in Surat; driver arrested

Surat, Jul 8 (PTI) Six schoolchildren were injured as their van overturned after hitting a bus from the rear in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday morning, leading to the arrest of the driver, a police official said.

There were nine students in the van, which was on its way to a private school, the Kim police station official said.

"Near Anita village, the van overturned on impact after rear-ending a bus. The six injured children were rushed to hospital, four of whom were discharged after primary treatment. Two children are hospitalised," Sub Inspector VR Chosla said.

"The driver of the speeding van lost control after it hit a bus while taking a turn. Driver Banti Sharma was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act provisions for negligent act, rash driving and overloading his vehicle," he said. PTI COR KA BNM