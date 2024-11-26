Six civic buses gutted in fire in Palghar district

Palghar, Nov 26 (PTI) At least six civic buses were destroyed after a fire broke out in a parking area in Nalla Sopara town of Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said.

The blaze broke out at a parking lot in the Sunshine Garden locality around 9.30 pm on Monday, the official from the fire brigade said.

He said some buses of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) were parked in the space, and six of them were completely gutted as the flames spread.

Fire engines from the VVMC were pressed into service, and the blaze was doused in an hour, the official said, adding that the cause for the blaze was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU