Six constables injured as police vehicle hits divider on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Six police constables sustained injuries early Saturday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a road divider on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway, officials said.

The accident occurred near Sheikhpur under the Kunda police station limits, about 70 km from Pratapgarh, the district headquarters, police said.

ASP (West) Sanjay Rai said the constables were en route Hathigawan as a part of an escort team when the vehicle lost control and hit the divider.

The injured constables were taken to the community health centre in Kunda for treatment. PTI COR CDN SMV ARI