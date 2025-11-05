Six contractual doctors sacked in Beed over absenteeism, negligence

Beed, Nov 5 (PTI) Authorities have terminated the services of six contractual doctors at government clinics meant for the poor people in Maharashtra's Beed district over habitual absenteeism and negligence in patient care, officials said on Wednesday.

Launched two years back, the "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana" initiative was designed to provide affordable and accessible primary healthcare to urban labourers and low-income communities who are unable to visit hospitals during regular working hours.

The "Aapla Dawakhana" clinics operate from 2 pm to 10 pm, with medical officers, nurses, lab technicians, and attendants assigned to each centre.

The dismissals followed a surge in complaints from people that doctors and staff at several health centres here had been failing to report for duty, depriving patients, especially daily wage workers and underprivileged residents, of the essential medical services, the officials said.

Acting on these complaints, Beed Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Jitin Rahman directed District Health Officer Dr Ulhas Gandal to conduct surprise inspections across the city.

Six doctors attached to the Aapla Dawakhana and Urban Health Extension Centres were found absent without prior notice despite repeated warnings in the past, a health department official said.

Their services were terminated on Tuesday, he added. PTI COR GK