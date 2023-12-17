Six country-made revolvers, live cartridges seized in Maharashtra’s Jalna district; six held

Jalna, Dec 17 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Jalna district have arrested six persons and recovered as many country-made revolvers, 12 live cartridges and a sword from them, officials have said.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade told reporters on Saturday that the arrested persons face cases related to murder, attempt to murder and assault registered at different police stations in the district.

The action was taken against the backdrop of the murder of a man with a criminal past on December 11 at Mantha Square in Jalna, he said. PTI COR NR