Six CPI (Maoist) cadres surrender in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, Apr 22 (PTI) Six CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered before Andhra Pradesh police at Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The surrendered Maoists include K Mithilesh (37), B Masa (30), V Beema (32), V Rame (28), M Sukki (27) and D Sony (23), said a police official in a press release.

"Today, six underground cadres of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before DIG, Visakhapatnam Range (Vishal Gunni) and Superintendent of Police Alluri Sitaramaraju district (Tuhin Sinha)," said the Andhra Pradesh Police in its post on 'X'.

The surrendered Maoists used to operate in South Bastar and Dandakaranya regions, who carried a bounty ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and were active for several years.

Mithilesh, Masa, Bheema and Sukki were part of violent incidents and ambushes on security forces in the border region of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Mithilesh and Masa were also involved in three murders, while Rame and Sony played a role in recruiting youth into the Maoist ranks.

According to police, the surrender of these Maoists will weaken village and pocket level committees, enable peaceful conduct of forthcoming polls, impact Maoist cadres operating in Kistaram, Konta and Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) formations.

"Gives scope to open up the core areas in Maoist affected regions with developmental activities and implementation of government schemes," the release added.

The DIG and SP appealed to all the underground Maoist cadres to surrender and avail rehabilitation benefits, highlighting that the Maoist ideology does not have any relevance in the present times. PTI STH KH