Six crore gunny bags ready for paddy procurement: Andhra minister

Amaravati, Nov 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Wednesday said that six crore gunny bags have been readied for paddy procurement this Kharif season.

The state aims to procure 51 lakh tonnes of paddy, worth Rs 12,200 crore, under the NDA coalition government’s "farmer-friendly reforms", Manohar said in a press release.

"Six crore gunny bags have been readied for paddy procurement this Kharif season," Manohar stated.

He emphasised that "justice to farmers has been ensured only under the NDA coalition government", which has introduced several reforms to make procurement more transparent and efficient.

The minister added that over 4,000 Rythu Seva Kendras, nearly 3,800 paddy procurement centres, and 16,700 personnel have been mobilised for the season. Efforts are underway to credit payments to farmers within 24 hours of procurement.

"To avoid discrepancies in moisture readings, machines from a single company will be used," he said.

Weekly and monthly reviews will be held to monitor the progress of procurement across districts, the minister added.

Manohar also announced that starting in January, one kilogram of wheat flour will be supplied to rice cardholders at Rs 18 per kilogram.

"2,400 tonnes of wheat flour are being readied, and 92 per cent of smart cards have been distributed, with the remaining to be issued through the Manamitra app," the minister said.

Additionally, he informed that 50,000 tarpaulin sheets will be distributed free of cost to farmers to protect their produce during the procurement season, given the rainfall forecasts.

Under the 'Deepam-2' scheme, which offers three free cooking gas cylinders per year, 90 lakh people have benefited thus far. He also mentioned that essential commodities were provided to 2.39 lakh families affected by the recent cyclone.

Manohar stated that paddy crops have been registered on over 39 lakh acres, expected to yield 85 lakh tonnes this season.

He dismissed rumours that paddy would not be procured in the event of crop loss, clarifying that 100 per cent of the registered produce would be purchased this season. PTI MS STH SSK