Six cyber criminals arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand) Sep 1 (PTI) Six cyber criminals were arrested for allegedly duping people in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested them from Dalraiydeeh forest area under Sarawan police station limits.

“During interrogation, we found that they cheated people by posing as officials of banks, customer care of companies and the government,” the district police said in a statement.

Six mobile phones were recovered from their possession, they said.

All the accused, with an age group of 20 to 38 years, hailed from Deoghar district. PTI RAG NN