Six cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Jan 18 (PTI) Six cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday for allegedly duping people online, a police officer said.

The arrests were made from Purnapani village under Ghatsila sub-division after police detected four mobile phones being used for cybercrime on Pratibimb app (which is designed to reveal the geographical locations of mobile numbers linked to cyber fraud cases across the country) and National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Garg said at a press conference.

He said a special police team was formed soon after the detection of these mobile numbers and six persons arrested from the village after police gathered evidence against them.

Altogether six mobile phones have been seized, the SP said.

Garg said police investigation was on to unearth the exact financial gain the accused made through the fraud so far.

All the accused were forwarded to judicial custody after a case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act was registered in this regard, the SP said.

Garg appealed to people to report cybercrime to cyber police stations irrespective of the crime small or big to help cyber police to crack the fraud as soon as the mobile number used in the crime will reflect on the pratibimb app or NCRP. PTI BS RG