Six-day Shri Renuka Ji International Fair concludes in Himacha's Sirmaur

Sirmaur (HP), Nov 5 (PTI) With the departure of the palanquin of Lord Parshuram and other deities, the six-day Shri Renuka Ji International Fair concluded in Sirmaur district on Wednesday evening.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presided over the concluding ceremony of the Fair at Renuka Ji, about 34 km from Nahan town.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor lauded the initiative of organising the daily 'aarti' at Devghat at the sacred Renuka lake and said that this tradition must continue to preserve the rich cultural and spiritual heritage for future generations.

"This fair, which is the confluence of faith and devotion, holds a special place in the hearts of the people across the country, and the devotion with which people visit this holy place is deeply inspiring," he said in a statement issued here.

The governor offered prayers at the temples of Lord Parshuram Ji and Mata Renuka Ji, participated in the traditional 'Dev Vidai' procession, and carried the palanquin of Lord Parshuram on his shoulder.

He also urged the local ashram residents to perform the 'aarti' of Bhagwati Renuka Ji regularly, and called upon the people to protect their cultural heritage.

The governor also exhorted youth to stay away from drugs and contribute towards building a healthy and drug-free society.

At the event, he also visited the exhibition stalls set up by various government departments, self-help groups, and NGOs, and distributed prizes for the best departmental exhibitions. A colourful cultural programme was also presented during the event.