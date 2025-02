Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) The body of a 42-year-old man from Thane district who had been missing for six days has been found near a ghat area, an official said on Friday.

Bhiwandi resident Sachin Kulkarni stepped out of his house on February 6 but did not return. His family filed a police complaint the same day.

Kulkarni's body was found in a water body near Ganesh Ghat in the Kalyan area on February 12, the official said, adding that it has been sent for post-mortem.