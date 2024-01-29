Six DCs among 10 IAS officers transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday transferred 10 IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners (DCs), with immediate effect.

IAS officer Surabhi Malik, who was DC, Ludhiana, has been posted as Chief Executive of Punjab Energy Development Agency, according to an official order.

Showkat Ahmad Parray will be DC, Patiala, replacing Sakshi Sawhney, who has been posted as DC, Ludhiana.

H S Sudan has been posted as DC, Muktsar, in place of Ruhee Dugg, while Jaspreet Singh has been given the charge of DC, Bathinda.

Aditya Uppal has been posted as DC, Pathankot, while Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu has been given the charge of Chief Administrator of Jalandhar Development Authority.

Amit Kumar has been posted as DC, Kapurthala, while Gautam Jain has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar.

Harpreet Singh has been posted as Commissioner, MC, Amritsar, according to the order. PTI CHS AS AS